Takeoff, member of rap trio Migos, shot dead in Houston, per reports

Takeoff, a member of the rap trio Migos, was fatally shot early Tuesday at a Houston bowling alley, according to reports.

TMZ was first to report the news and Rolling Stone later confirmed. Police have not officially confirmed the victim's identity.

Takeoff, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old.

Houston Police said that one person was fatally shot near a bowling alley. That person, police said, was dead when police arrived. Two others were wounded and taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

TMZ reported that fellow Migos member Quavo was with Takeoff playing dice when the shooting occurred. Quavo reportedly asked for someone to get help as he stayed next to Takeoff. Quavo is Takeoff's uncle.

Police told KHOU-TV that a party attended by Quavo and Takeoff had ended at 1 a.m., but continued past 2 a.m. The outlet reported that security guards were on hand and heard the gunshots, but did not see who fired the shots.

Photos from the incident were widely circulated throughout the internet on Tuesday, causing anger among fans.

Migos won several major awards, including a 2018 BET Award for Best Duo/Group. The group has released four studio albums, including two that were platinum and topped the charts.