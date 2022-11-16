Ticketmaster glitches reported for 2nd straight day as Taylor Swift fans try to buy tickets

After a day of glitches on Ticketmaster’s website amid the presale for Taylor Swift’s 2023 stadium tour, the website suffered massive outages for a second day on Wednesday.

According to Down Detector, over 1,000 users reported difficulties on the website right around 2 p.m. ET, while Capital One cardholders were given access to tickets. Ticketmaster had postponed its Capital One presale after glitches on the website on Tuesday.

For those able to get through, finding tickets might be a challenge.

"Due to high demand for today’s sale, ticket availability is extremely limited. As you continue to shop some options may be unavailable," Ticketmaster said.

Fans of Swift reported on Tuesday difficulties with the ticket-buying process. Some reported waits of several hours, only for glitches preventing them from buying tickets. Tuesday’s presale was only available to a limited number of fans who were given access codes through a program called “Verified Fan.” Ticketmaster says Verified Fan codes are given to those who register at random.

Ticketmaster acknowledged the difficulty for fans trying to buy tickets.

Those who had codes texted to them were told to access a queue through a link sent via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage.

Since announcing her The Eras Tour, Swift added 25 shows due to demand. All of the shows are being played in large football stadiums.