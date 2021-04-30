Watch
TSA extends mask requirement through Sept. 13

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Delta Airlines employee wears personal protective equipment after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport
Virus Outbreak Airline Survival
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 16:29:53-04

The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that masks would continue to be required on all transportation modes through mid-September.

In a post to social media, the agency said the mandate would be in place through Sept. 13.

Masks will continue to be required at "airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on a commuter bus and rail systems."

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator, in a news release. “Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot, and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far.”

TSA began requiring travelers to wear masks in airports and during flights on Feb. 1, following an order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 2,000 passengers have been banned from airliners for failing to follow mask requirements, CNBC reported.

According to the announcement, the initial face mask requirement, which went into effect on Feb. 1, was set to expire on May 11.

The announcement comes as many states are ending mask mandates, although most businesses still require face coverings to be worn by customers and employees.

Jeff Tavss at KSTU first reported this story.

