US Marshals offer $10K reward for information about missing inmate, officer

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Alabama — U.S. Marshals are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads them to a missing inmate and correctional officer from Alabama.

They disappeared when Vicky White, the corrections officer, was taking inmate Casey White to a county courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

The two are not related.

The officer and inmate never arrived at the Lauderdale County courthouse Friday.

Officers tried to reach Vicky White by phone the day they disappeared, but calls went straight to voice mail.

Vicky White’s patrol car was spotted at a shopping center parking lot on Friday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is now working to identify the vehicle they disappeared in.

The corrections officer is believed to be in danger, as Casey White faces two counts of capital murder.