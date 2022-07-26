White House launches Heat.gov amid summer heat wave

The White House announced the launch of a new website that includes information on the ongoing summer heat wave and steps the Biden administration is taking to combat climate change.

On Tuesday, the website showed that nearly 40 million Americans were under a heat advisory or warning.

The interactive map shows the effect of climate change and how scientists believe the magnitude of heat waves will grow in the coming years.

The website also includes resources for officials, businesses and the public on how to stay safe when it’s hot.

“Addressing the climate crisis, including extreme heat, has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration, and at the Department of Commerce, we have been working to use every tool at our disposal,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Heat.gov leverages innovation and data to help deliver timely and accurate information to the public. As extreme heat conditions impact millions of Americans, this site will help ensure that all our communities, including our most vulnerable, have access to the data, tools and resources they need to mitigate heat impacts.”

While areas accustomed to sizzling weather remain hot, the intense heat has reached Seattle. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning as temperatures there will climb into the 90s.