White House: Stimulus checks could go out this month

FILE- In this April 23, 2020, file photo a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is shown in San Antonio. Compounding the hardships of coronavirus, some nursing homes have demanded that low-income residents turn over their $1,200 economic stimulus checks. On Tuesday, June 9, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on the Health and Human Services inspector general's office to issue a warning to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that such practices are “improper and unlawful.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Following the Senate’s narrow passage of President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Saturday, the legislation faces just one more hurdle before landing on Biden’s desk.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the chamber on Monday that the American Rescue Plan will be up for a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, when it is expected to pass without any GOP support.

Once the House votes on the bill, the legislation goes to Biden, who is expected to sign it immediately.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the next round of stimulus checks could go out by the end of the month.

“I will tell you that our focus right now is on getting this bill across the finish line, getting relief out to the American people, which we expect will happen by the end of the month, in terms of getting the relief out,” Psaki said.

The timing comes as many Americans are preparing to file their taxes. The full $1,400-per-person stimulus checks are slated to go to individuals making less than $75,000 per year ($2,800 checks will go to couples making up to $150,000 a year). The IRS will use the most recent tax return on file.

For some taxpayers, it might make sense to wait until later in the month to file their tax returns if they saw an adjusted gross income surpass $75,000 in 2020. But for Americans who saw a reduction in income below the $75,000 threshold, taxpayers would likely see checks sooner by filing as soon as possible.

The stimulus bill also expands the child tax credit and extends unemployment benefits.

