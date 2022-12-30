Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the suspect arrested in connection to Idaho homicides

BOISE, ID - Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the quadruple homicide investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

More than six weeks after the crime, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree, issued through the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

Bryan Kohberger's criminal complaint shows he was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree, issued through the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office. He awaits extradition to Idaho.

Kohberger was booked at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania early Friday morning and awaits extradition to Idaho. Extradition paperwork was filed Friday.

Records for Washington State University show Kohberger was pursuing a doctorate in criminology. WSU is just over the Idaho border in Pullman, Washington, about a 10-minute drive from the University of Idaho.

A Reddit user who identified himself as Bryan Kohberger shared a request seven months ago asking people to participate in a research project "that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime."

A link to an online survey asks participants to detail their thoughts and feelings throughout the commission of a recent crime.

Idaho court records show Kohberger was in Latah County in August. He received a seatbelt infraction on Aug. 21, and later paid a $10 fine in September. The online records do not indicate what kind of car Kohberger was driving at the time. We have requested those documents and will update this article when we learn more.

As previously reported, police have been seeking information regarding a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra they believe was in the immediate area of the crime scene at the time of the murders.

