Woman injured while waiting for ride at Cedar Point after metal object falls from roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A woman was transported to a local hospital Sunday afternoon after a metal object fell from a roller coaster and hit her while she waited in a line at Cedar Point, the amusement park said.

The woman was waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at around 4:30 p.m. local time when a small metal object was dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The park said the falling object struck the guest as she stood in line.

Sandusky Fire and Cedar Point EMS responded to the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital for care.

The condition of the guest is unknown.

Cedar Point said it is focusing on the victim and her family.

