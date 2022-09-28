Watch Now
World's first all-electric aircraft takes flight

Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 28, 2022
The world's first all-electric passenger plane successfully took its first flight Tuesday.

CNN reported that the zero-emission aircraft, named Alice, traveled at an altitude of 3,500 feet for eight minutes.

"Today, our all-electric Alice aircraft electrified the skies and embarked on an unforgettable world’s first flight," the Israeli company Eviation, which owns the plane, said on Twitter.

According to the company, the nine-passenger aircraft can fly for an hour at 287 miles per hour on a 30-minute charge.

CNN reported that the aircraft's battery technology is similar to that of an electric car or a cell phone.

The company told CNN that it hopes they can deliver the planes to customers by 2027.

