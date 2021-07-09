Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Zaila Avant-garde wins this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Zaila Avant-garde, an 8th grader from Louisiana, spelled the word murraya correctly to win this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Screen Shot 2021-07-08 at 9.11.35 PM.png
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 22:24:12-04

Zaila Avant-garde is this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

The 8th grader from Louisiana spelled the word murraya correctly to win.

According to the Associated Press, Avant-garde, 14, is a basketball prodigy who holds three Guinness World Records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

When it came down to the final three, they were all girls: Avant-garde, Chaitra Thummala, and Bhavana Madini.

Avant-garde is the first homeschooler to win the coveted prize since 2000.

She is the first Black student from America and the first winner from Louisiana to be crowned.

Avant-garde won a $50,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal, and the Scripps Cup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere