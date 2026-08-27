Nature Grove Fire expands to 676 acres; public meeting scheduled

The Nature Grove Fire east of Hamilton has grown to 676 acres and continues to burn southeast as fire officials prepare to discuss operations with the public.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Rocky Mountain Grange #116 at 1436 S. First St. in Hamilton to discuss the fire and evacuation warning notice information.

The Nature Grove Fire was caused by lightning and reported Aug. 23 13 miles east of Hamilton about a mile from Black Bear Campground.

The fire is burning in timber, litter and understory, according to fire officials, and water drops were conducted Wednesday that helped slow spread.

Ground resources, including heavy equipment, engine crews, and hotshots, will continue work Thursday to protect structures along Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway), lay hose line and create fuel breaks.

So far, 116 personnel are fighting the fire.

Evacuation warnings have been issued to resident on the east side of Skalkaho Highway.

Forest Service Road 75 is closed from Highway 38 to the junction of Forest Service Road 720. FS Roads 720 and 711 remain closed. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in effect over the Nature Grove Fire. Flying any aircraft, including drones (UAS), is prohibited.

Click here for latest updates on the fire.

Related:

Evacuation warnings issued for Nature Grove Fire in Hamilton