MISSOULA — Neptune Aviation in Missoula is hosting its first Girls in Aviation Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, giving young girls a hands-on opportunity to explore careers across the aviation industry — from the cockpit to the accounting office.

See what the girls should expect:

Neptune Aviation hosts first Girls in Aviation Day to inspire young women in Missoula

The free event will allow girls to climb inside aircraft, meet mechanics, talk with pilots, and learn about the wide range of careers available in aviation. Registration is required ahead of time. More information is available on Neptune Aviation's website.

Aircraft mechanic Jessica Barten is among the women in the industry hoping to inspire the next generation.

"It just takes confidence, the ability to learn, the willingness to ask questions and to be confident in what you do," Barten said.

Neptune Aviation President Jennifer Draughon said even a single success story would make the event worthwhile.

"If we get one young lady that actually believes when they leave, 'Oh look, I could actually do that for a career potentially,' I think we're going to feel like it's a success," Draughon said.

Former Navy pilot Jamie Sharkey, now a project manager at Neptune Aviation, said events like this one can be life-changing. A single conversation with a pilot during her high school years eventually led her to the Naval Academy and an 11-year career in aviation.

"Sometimes it's who you know and the opportunities that are presented to you … whether it's a random stranger or someone at an event like we have coming up," Sharkey said.

Sharkey reflected on her time as a Navy pilot and her connection to Missoula.

"I was a Navy pilot for 11 years, and it was a lot of fun. I flew P-3s out of Whidbey Island, and I actually used to bring the plane and the crew through Missoula for touch-and-goes. My family's all still here, so I'd get to say, 'Mom, Dad, we're bringing the plane over,' and they'd come out and watch," Sharkey said.

Nicole Quinn, manager of aerial fire administration, said the event will help broaden perceptions of what an aviation career can look like.

"There's just so much, and I think the Girls in Aviation Day is going to be really cool to show people that there is so much more in the aviation industry other than being a pilot or a flight attendant," Quinn said.

Industry leaders also point to a growing workforce need across nearly every sector of aviation. Jennifer Cles, vice president of finance at Neptune Aviation, said the demand for qualified workers will increase.

"We have a workforce issue with qualified mechanics and qualified pilots, and that will become even more so," Cles said.

Draughon said the event reflects the kind of opportunity she wishes had been available to her.

"I have a great career here. It's been amazing. I started from the ground up in accounting, so that exposure to have the girls come out here and have hands-on, get to look at all the different aspects of the industry, we're just super excited for that to happen," Draughon said.

Girls in Aviation Day is this Saturday. The event is free, but registration is required. Visit Neptune Aviation's website for more information.

