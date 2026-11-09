AI is quickly reshaping our world, and that's why educators at the University of Montana have proposed the state's first career certificate— a human-centered AI certificate— to help students keep up.

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New AI course helps University of Montana students stay in the driver's seat

"Because we think a lot about how do we not just remain alongside artificial intelligence but really be thoughtful and intentional about how it's used in the right way," Michael Cassens, UM associate professor of game design and interactive media, told MTN.

He says the new program will challenge students to resist letting AI do everything, and instead, think critically about what humans bring to the emerging technology. That could mean deciding not to use AI in certain situations. In other words, even though a computer could do it, it doesn't mean it should.

"What makes us human is our creativity, our ability for judgment, and discernment in really making the decisions," he explained, adding that the career certificate is not just about making sure humans are in the loop, but also in the driver's seat.

"Maybe it's a way to reclaim what it is that's important to us-- what is valuable to us and why is that valuable," he said.

The nine-credit series shows students how to interact with and understand AI and how to test its limitations and biases. Classes will also involve discussing and debating the technology's ethics. Educators say the goal is to make students smarter and more skeptical consumers of AI, even when the technology is convinced it's 100 percent right.

Cassens says his goal is to eventually open the program to anyone, including those outside the Montana University System. The plan is to officially launch the Career Certificate in Human-Centered AI this coming spring.