New Amazon delivery station in Kalispell brings faster shipping and new jobs

KALISPELL — Amazon has officially opened a new delivery station in Kalispell. The company hopes it will bring more benefits to the Flathead Valley, including significantly cutting down package wait times that have historically taken nearly a week to arrive.

"This allows us to get to some of those customers out in the outlying areas within the state that we have historically not been able to serve in a good time," said Tareq Wafaie, Amazon economic policy specialist.

The 28,000 square-foot-facility on United Drive officially opened in October, continuing Amazon's expansion in Montana.

"Two years ago we did not have any presence in the state, and as of today, we have six delivery stations up and running within the state of Montana," Wafaie said.

Kalispell was seen as a prime location for a delivery station.

"One of the reasons we chose the city of Kalispell was because there's a great supporting workforce there, there's a culture of working with the business community and so we had a really good process in terms of working with the local city officials and with our partnering developer to make sure we were successful," Wafaie said.

Besides shorter wait times, the facility is also bringing more job opportunities to the Flathead Valley.

"Right now we have about 50 positions filled through this new facility and we expect that over time as our capacity continues to increase we can support additional roles out of our Kalispell building," Wafaie said.

The station is still looking for more local residents to fill a variety of jobs.

"We're currently hiring today. We encourage people to constantly view our website at hiring.amazon.com, and that has a host of different jobs ranging from interior warehouse jobs to delivery jobs as well," Wafaie said.