BIGFORK — Keeping bears out of the trash and away from downtown. That is the goal behind a new team effort in Bigfork as local organizations join forces to install bear-resistant trash cans.

(WATCH: New bear-resistant trash cans implemented in downtown Bigfork)

New bear-resistant trash cans implemented in downtown Bigfork

“We really want to have this idea that people can exist with and alongside grizzly bears and the biggest way to do that is securing those attractants,” said People and Carnivores Conflict Prevention Specialist Ryan Wilbur.

You may notice garbage cans with special messages written on them like “Keep Bears Wild and People Safe” next time you stroll through downtown Bigfork.

Wilbur said those messages work as subtle reminders that Bigfork resides in bear country.

“Know that garbage is the number one conflict in this area and so we did a little assessment just kind of walking around town seeing how we might be able to collaborate," added Wilbur.

People and Carnivores teamed up with Swan Valley Connections, The Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork and Swank Enterprises to fundraise and implement seven new permanent bear-resistant trash cans.

“Making sure that bears can move across the landscape undetected or even just not being enticed to come into town in a lot of those situations,” said Wilbur.

Wilbur said the trash cans are easy to use.

“It’s just a very simple open and latch mechanism, so we’ve worked with them before in different communities and find that people really like them.”

Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork Vice President Chiaveli Locsin said Bigfork is a major tourist destination during the summer months.

She said the bear-resistant trash cans help keep Bigfork wild and visitors safe.

“Having these here really is a reminder for tourists to be bear aware, bear smart, and to value our village you know, we keep it clean for them, and they keep it clean for us and it’s a wonderful reminder for that,” said Locsin.