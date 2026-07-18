New Combined State Laboratories building opens at MSU to support Montana agriculture

State leaders, researchers and agricultural producers gathered Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Combined State Laboratories building at Montana State University, an early $58 million facility designed to strengthen research, disease testing and diagnostic services that support Montana's agriculture industry.

WATCH: MSU opens $58M ag lab building in Bozeman

MSU opens $58 million combined state laboratories building to serve Montana agriculture

The new building brings together three key laboratories under one roof: the Montana Department of Livestock's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, the Montana Department of Agriculture's Analytical Laboratory and Montana State University's Wool Laboratory. The facility replaces aging laboratory spaces, some of which were more than 70 years old.

MTN NEWS The new building brings together three key laboratories under one roof: the Montana Department of Livestock's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, the Montana Department of Agriculture's Analytical Laboratory and Montana State University's Wool Laboratory. The facility replaces aging laboratory spaces, some of which were more than 70 years old.

"For us, it is not just a building. It is a strategic investment in Montana agriculture," said Dr. Sreekala Bajwa, vice president for agriculture, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station.

MTN NEWS "For us, it is not just a building. It is a strategic investment in Montana agriculture," said Dr. Sreekala Bajwa, vice president for agriculture, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of the Montana Agricultural Experiment Station.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said the facility expands the state's ability to serve agricultural producers through modern testing and research.

"From analyzing feed and fertilizer in the analytical lab to testing eggs and milk and livestock diseases in the veterinary diagnostic laboratory, or the 120 wool samples per hour — that's a lot of wool," Gianforte said during the ceremony.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Montana agriculture generates more than $4.4 billion annually in the market value of agricultural products sold. Gianforte said agriculture remains the state's largest industry and is central to many rural communities.

MTN NEWS Gov. Greg Gianforte said the facility expands the state's ability to serve agricultural producers through modern testing and research.

The Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory helps veterinarians, livestock producers, and government agencies identify and monitor animal diseases, while also supporting public health through testing for diseases that can spread between animals and humans and by helping ensure the safety of animal products.

The Analytical Laboratory tests feed, fertilizer, pesticides, groundwater and other agricultural samples used by producers, researchers and state regulatory programs.

"We will continue to provide reliable data into the future and support regulatory programs and the agriculture industry at large," said Jona Verreth, director of the Montana Analytical Laboratory.

The MSU Wool Laboratory evaluates wool quality and sheep genetics, providing research and testing that helps producers improve flock performance and maximize wool value.

MTN NEWS "We will continue to provide reliable data into the future and support regulatory programs and the agriculture industry at large," said Jona Verreth, director of the Montana Analytical Laboratory.

Officials said the work performed inside the facility will help detect animal diseases, support food safety and provide critical research for Montana producers.

"Protect animal health, ensure food safety and advance research that keeps our ag industry competitive on a global basis," Gianforte said.

U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy said investments in agricultural infrastructure are essential to keeping family agriculture viable for future generations.

"Investments like this are critical for that, making sure our federal policies incentivize families to stay in AG and continue to produce AG," Sheehy said.

MTN NEWS U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy said investments in agricultural infrastructure are essential to keeping family agriculture viable for future generations.

Montana State University President Brock Tessman said the building represents more than a new research facility, calling it an investment in the country's future.

"Certainly, as we think about national defense — whether it is wool fiber, whether it is food security — the future of our country, the safety of our country depends on agriculture," Tessman said.

Construction on the Combined State Laboratories building began in 2024. Following Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests toured the facility and viewed the laboratories that will support Montana producers, researchers and students for years to come.

MTN NEWS Montana State University President Brock Tessman said the building represents more than a new research facility, calling it an investment in the country's future.

"It is time that our facilities supporting our AG producers were at the same world-class level. That's what the combined lab is about," Tessman said.