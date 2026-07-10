New downtown accessibility map helps people locate accessible parking in Bozeman; could Missoula be next?

BOZEMAN — A new interactive accessibility map is helping people with disabilities better navigate downtown Bozeman by identifying accessible parking, sidewalks, and routes before they even leave their vehicle.

WATCH: Bozeman launches interactive accessibility map to help people with disabilities navigate downtown

Bozeman launches interactive accessibility map to help people with disabilities navigate downtown

The Downtown Bozeman Accessibility Map launched July 7 during Disability Pride Month. It was created through a collaboration between the City of Bozeman, Montana State University students and Ability Montana, a nonprofit that advocates for people with disabilities.

For Ricky Burns II, an independent living specialist with Ability Montana, the map is the realization of an idea he has envisioned for years.

"The dream for me was to have this map and to be able to like have that moment of 'how am I going to do this' and then realizing the tool that was my dream is now the thing I used to create, and find this spot was really cool for me!" Burns said.

Before walking through downtown, Burns used the online map to find an accessible parking space on Main Street.

"The map!! The new Bozeman downtown accessibility map, which is live on the city's website," Burns said when asked how he found the spot.

The interactive tool highlights ADA parking, accessible sidewalks, curb ramps and public buildings. It also includes a measuring tool that lets users estimate distances between parking spaces and destinations, helping them determine whether a route is manageable before arriving.

"That's why the measuring tool exists on the map so that people can see here's where I am, here's where I am going to park, here's the nearest curb cut," Burns said.

Burns said the map addresses a challenge many people without disabilities may not think about.

"For people like me and all of us who are disabled, it's about distance. Our bodies can't take the same amount of pressure that everybody else can," he said.

While exploring the map, roughly 39 accessible parking spaces were identified throughout downtown, with only 18 designated ADA parking spaces. Burns said seeing those numbers visually displayed reinforced how limited accessible parking can be.

"I have a great [parking] spot, and that's fantastic, but now we are walking, and now if you look around, tell me when you see the next accessible space, blue curb, big sign," Burns said.

Walking from one accessible parking space to the next required traveling several blocks.

"Whatever effort it takes a person who is able to walk, I am putting in twice that effort," Burns said.

Burns hopes the map will serve as more than a navigation tool. He said communities outside Bozeman have already expressed interest in creating similar resources.

"We want this in Missoula; could Ability make that happen, and the answer is all it takes is dedication," he said.

Burns believes the project can serve as a model for improving accessibility across Montana.

"Let the world know if you need to know what's going on with accessibility, come to Bozeman, see what we are doing because this is the model," he said.

Ability Montana will host an ADA celebration on July 25. More information about the accessibility map and the upcoming event is available through the City of Bozeman and Ability Montana.

https://bozeman.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=57e3fb87ec4b4c928ec90cc3daf7a5be

https://abilitymt.org/ada-celebration