New road and trail closures as the North Fork Fire burns in the Bitterroot Mountains

According to the Bitterroot National Forest, several roads and trails were closed on Wednesday for public and firefighter safety due to fire activity and increased heavy equipment traffic.

CLOSURES: Closures are in place on Lost Horse Road (Forest Service Road 429), Lick Creek Road (FS 5621) and Hayes Creek Road (FS 496) due to fire activity and increased heavy equipment traffic. The Lost Horse Road closure is past the Lost Horse Lodge heading west. The Lick Creek Road (FS 5621) closure is 5 miles northeast when traveling from Lake Como. The Hayes Creek Road (FS 496) closure is near the Coyote Coulee trailhead.

The North Fork Fire is burning at approximately 8,000 feet in rocky, steep terrain making this area challenging for resources. The fire is located about 10 miles southwest of Hamilton in the Bitterroot Mountains. As of Wednesday evening, it is at 105 acres in size and at 0% containment.

There are 85 personnel assigned to the fire. Resources include water tenders, heavy equipment, fire engines, a UAS, aircraft, a suppression module, and a handcrew.