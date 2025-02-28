Newly named head of U.S. Forest Service has Montana ties

WASHINGTON, DC — The new head of the U.S. Forest Service has ties to Montana.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins named Tom Schultz to serve as the 21st chief of the USFS on Friday.

Schultz previously worked for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and has a master's degree in forestry from the University of Montana.

“Tom is the right person to lead the Forest Service right now, and I know he will fight every day to restore America’s national forests,” said Secretary Rollins. “Together, Tom and the incredible employees at the Forest Service will work to execute the agenda of President Donald J. Trump to make America’s forests healthy and productive again.”

Schultz is replacing Chief Randy Moore, who recently announced his retirement in a message to all USFS employees after serving the agency for over four decades.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be the next chief of the Forest Service. I will work tirelessly to further support and protect our rural communities. Working with our partners, we will actively manage national forests and grasslands, increase opportunities for outdoor recreation, and suppress wildfires with all available resources emphasizing safety and the importance of protecting resource values,” Schultz stated in a news release. “Chief Moore has been a diligent public servant and has demonstrated his steadfast commitment to stewarding our national forests and grasslands. We thank him for his dedication and leadership.”

Schultz has also served as the director of the Idaho Department of Lands. He has a master's degree in government from the University of Virginia as well as a master's degree in political science from the University of Wyoming. He also previously served as vice president of resources and government affairs at Idaho Forest Group.

The USFS manages 154 national forests and 20 grasslands across 43 states.