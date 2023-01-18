Las Vegas hotel plans to rebrand into first cannabis-inclusive hotel

LAS VEGAS — Living the high life! There's a very different hotel headed to Las Vegas.

The Artisan Hotel Boutique located on Sahara and I-15 is being rebranded to become a cannabis-inclusive hotel.

It will be dubbed The Lexi Hotel.

"Hopefully we can bring back what the artisan once was," said Elevation Hotels and Resorts CEO Alex Rizk.

It's in with the new and out with the old, while still honoring the hotel's long tenure in Las Vegas.

Rizk says the company is still working out exactly what the future holds for the soon-to-be former Artisan Hotel Boutique.

Soon to be called The Lexi when it opens on April 1.

Rizk says they hope the 64 rooms can eventually be a combination of both cannabis-inclusive and cannabis free at the property.

And they also want to feature a pot lounge.

"One of our goals is to de-stigmatize the use of cannabis in the proper areas. So, we are and will follow the local laws. Even though some of our hotels will have more flexibility depending on where they are," said Rizk.

Elevation Hotels and Resorts has not gone through the application process with the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board.

So for now, their cannabis plans are a pipe dream. But Rizk says they're working out the legalities.

"We're still working with a few things there. But it's going to be a strong goal of ours to make it happen."

The newly branded resort will also feature an exclusive members-only lounge, chapel, and an event center, just to name a few.

While they did not originally apply for a pot lounge license, they hope to be considered for one so they can expand in the future.

Renovations started in August of last year.