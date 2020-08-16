1 killed, 1 hurt in crash near Hungry Horse

HUNGRY HORSE — A man is dead and a woman injured after a crash near Hungry Horse early Sunday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred at South Fork Drive and US Highway 2 at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from New Jersey, applied his brakes just before reaching a cliff after going around a curve but the vehicle ended up rolling down a hill.

The car ended up on its roof after rolling over multiple times, according to the MHP. Neither the driver nor his passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The MHP reports that alcohol and speed were suspected factors in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman -- also from New Jersey -- was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.