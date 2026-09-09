Partnership Health Center announces sudden closure as safety precaution in Missoula

Partnership Health Center clinics in Missoula closed early Wednesday due to safety precautions.

PHC announced the closures on social media, writing the clinics are closing for the remainder of the day due to circumstances beyond their control.

"We are taking this precaution to protect the safety of our patients and staff," a Facebook post stated. "We apologize for the disruption and appreciate your understanding."

PHC offers a number of services from medical and dental to behavioral health at five branches across Missoula.

MTN is working to get more information on the closures. We will update you when we learn more information.