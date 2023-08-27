Paws Up host 15th annual Canine Classic

GREENOUGH — Over 100 people and their dogs showed up to the 15th annual Canine Classic here at Paws Up an event where people run with their dogs and enjoy barbeque afterward.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes walked or ran alongside their owners for races of the Canine Classic, an annual race that the Paws Up Resort hosts every year. The Paws Up director of special projects Mindy Marcum explains why they chose to put on this event.

“So we wanted to have a race that dogs can come off leash and run with their humans we have a 15-mile, a five-mile and a two-mile either hike or run that you can do by yourself or with your dog.

Not only did the people who ran in these races get to spend quality time with their pets but they also got to donate to a good cause in the process.

All of the proceeds from this event went to Working Dogs for Conservation which trains dogs to do things like find evasive species which helps with environmental conservation projects.

Breanne Black, who works for the organization, spoke on the benefits they receive from this event.

“There’s two major benefits for it one is it’s our annual fundraiser and it raises unrestricted funds which helps us do special projects all over the world and it brings our community together and helps people understand what our organization does for the local community and beyond.”

On this day the dogs here and around the world were the real winners.

