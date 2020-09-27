Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Pedestrian killed in accident near Hungry Horse

items.[0].videoTitle
MHP reports a Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on US-2 near mile marker 142 when a pedestrian ran into the vehicle.
Fatal crash
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-28 12:25:08-04

HUNGRY HORSE — An accident near Hungry Horse Saturday night left one woman dead.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling westbound on US Highway 2 near mile marker 142 when a pedestrian ran into the vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old woman from Hungry Horse was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver, a 64-year-old man from Columbia Falls, and his two passengers from out of state left the incident with no injuries.

The incident marks Montana’s 148th road fatality of the year.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.