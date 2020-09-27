Pedestrian killed in accident near Hungry Horse

HUNGRY HORSE — An accident near Hungry Horse Saturday night left one woman dead.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling westbound on US Highway 2 near mile marker 142 when a pedestrian ran into the vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 58-year-old woman from Hungry Horse was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver, a 64-year-old man from Columbia Falls, and his two passengers from out of state left the incident with no injuries.

The incident marks Montana’s 148th road fatality of the year.

