Pedestrian killed in suspected drunken-driving crash in Polson

A pedestrian was killed Sunday night in a suspected drunken-driving crash in Polson.

The pedestrian, identified as Howard Wilson, was walking between two parked vehicles on Main Street a just north of U.S. Highway 93 around 7:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to a Monday news release from Polson Police Chief George Simpson.

The driver was on U.S. Highway 93 turning onto Main Street when he hit a parked vehicle, which slammed into Wilson and then into the second vehicle, according to the release. Police did not provide an age or hometown for Wilson.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver, Thomas Redmond Jr., was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and faces a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence, according to Simpson. Police also did not provide an age or hometown for Redmond.

Investigators also believe speed was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.