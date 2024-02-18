Phillipsburg looks to open the next Montana skatepark

PHILLIPSBURG — With many new skateparks opening up in small Montana Towns Phillipsburg plans to be the next one on that list as community members are currently fundraising to build the next destination skatepark.

“They used to always say there’s nothing to do around here and I know that’s true in a lot of rural communities and skateparks in the last ten years or so have really become popular in Montana.” Ruby Kickertt the Phillipsburg skatepark’s organizer said.

“There’s probably close to 40 of them here so we thought the kids of Granite County deserved one here.”

For Kickertt, her grandkid's love for skateparks truly inspired her to pursue getting a park built in Phillipsburg.

“It was something, an idea I got from these guys when we were traveling in the RV we’d go to the skateparks, Lincoln was their favorite, we’d camp right there in the city park and they’d go out and use the skatepark with their scooters and then we went to some other ones and they really liked that so we were thinking P-Burg needs to have one of those.”

With the location of the park established in Zane’s Park in Phillipsburg, it is now being funded by grants from multiple organizations and non-profits such as Blackfoot, Montana Skatepark Association, and Montana Pool Service which helped fund and build multiple parks in these Small towns.

The park has also drawn support from local Phillipsburg businesses including the Phillipsburg Brewing Company which jumped on the project early to host the initial fundraiser for the project.

Nolan Smith the brewery’s owner spoke on why they got involved.

“Anything that could attract people to Phillipsburg, you know we’ve got a lot of really cool things going on right now, but this is just another level, another activity that people can take place in here in our town and that would be good for the business, good for the community, and good for the local kids who just live here and are looking for something else to do.”

You can donate to the park’s fund by scanning the QR code in the following link.

file:///Users/181575/Downloads/PhilipsburgSkatepark.svg