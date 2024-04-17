PHOTOS: April snow comes to Western Montana
Snow fell across parts of northwest and western Montana on April 17, 2024.
Snow as seen in SomersPhoto by: Suzy Lindsay-Moore Photo by: Julie Von Eschen Snow as seen in Arlee.Photo by: Jenny Ebner Snow as seen in Lolo.Photo by: Patty Agin Snow as seen in Lolo,Photo by: Anikah Thorsell Snow as seen in Frenchtown.Photo by: Lindsey McCay Sharbono Snow as seen in Missoula.Photo by: Kandie O'Neill Snow as seen in Arlee.Photo by: Jennifer Philbrick Jones Snow as seen in the Rattlesnake in Missoula.Photo by: Bob Wilson