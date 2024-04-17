Watch Now
PHOTOS: April snow comes to Western Montana

Snow fell across parts of northwest and western Montana on April 17, 2024.

April Snow Snow as seen in SomersPhoto by: Suzy Lindsay-Moore April Snow.jpeg Photo by: Julie Von Eschen April snow Snow as seen in Arlee.Photo by: Jenny Ebner Lolo Snow.jpeg Snow as seen in Lolo.Photo by: Patty Agin Lolo Snow Snow as seen in Lolo,Photo by: Anikah Thorsell Frenchtown Snow Snow as seen in Frenchtown.Photo by: Lindsey McCay Sharbono Missoula Snow Snow as seen in Missoula.Photo by: Kandie O'Neill  Arlee Snow.jpeg Snow as seen in Arlee.Photo by: Jennifer Philbrick Jones Missoula Snow Snow as seen in the Rattlesnake in Missoula.Photo by: Bob Wilson

