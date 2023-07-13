KPAX Behind the scenes at Flathead Lake
Here is a behind-the-scenes look at how we prepared our special report on the impact of the low water levels on Flathead Lake.
A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News A behind-the-scenes look at our KPAX special about the low water levels at Flathead Lake.Photo by: MTN News