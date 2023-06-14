Watch Now
New Emergency Department debuts at Missoula's Community Medical Center

Community Medical Center in Missoula unveiled the hospital's new and expanded Emergency Department on June 14, 2023.

The new Emergency Department at Community Medical Center in Missoula will feature 20 private rooms and two trauma rooms. Some of the new features include handrails and different color flooring as well as larger spaces in the restrooms.

Some of the new features in Community Medical Center's new Emergency Department include handrails and different color flooring as well as larger spaces in the restrooms.Community Medical Center
The new Emergency Department at Community Medical Center in Missoula will feature 20 private rooms and two trauma rooms.Community Medical Center
