New Emergency Department debuts at Missoula's Community Medical Center
Community Medical Center in Missoula unveiled the hospital's new and expanded Emergency Department on June 14, 2023.
Some of the new features in Community Medical Center's new Emergency Department include handrails and different color flooring as well as larger spaces in the restrooms.Photo by: Community Medical Center The new Emergency Department at Community Medical Center in Missoula will feature 20 private rooms and two trauma rooms.Photo by: Community Medical Center