New Emergency Department debuts at Missoula's Community Medical Center

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Community Medical Center in Missoula unveiled the hospital's expanded Emergency Department on June 14, 2023. Community Medical Center

Community Medical Center in Missoula unveiled the hospital's expanded Emergency Department on June 14, 2023. Community Medical Center

Some of the new features in Community Medical Center's new Emergency Department include handrails and different color flooring as well as larger spaces in the restrooms. Community Medical Center

The new Emergency Department at Community Medical Center in Missoula will feature 20 private rooms and two trauma rooms. Community Medical Center

Prev 1 / Ad Next