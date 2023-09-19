Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Northern Lights fill the skies of Western Montana

The Northern Lights put on a beautiful display in the skies of western and northwestern Montana.

northern lights The Northern Lights as seen over Lake McDonald.Photo by: Robert Hanson northern lights.jpeg The Northern Lights as seen in the Stevensville area.Photo by: Beth Harper-Schurman northern lights plains.jpeg The Northern Lights as seen in the Plains area.Photo by: Lisa Sickles northern lightd plains.jpeg The Northern Lights as seen in the Plains area.Photo by: Lisa Sickles northern lights plains3.jpeg The Northern Lights as seen in the Plains area.Photo by: Lisa Sickles

PHOTOS: Northern Lights fill the skies of Western Montana

close-gallery
  • northern lights
  • northern lights.jpeg
  • northern lights plains.jpeg
  • northern lightd plains.jpeg
  • northern lights plains3.jpeg

Share

The Northern Lights as seen over Lake McDonald.Robert Hanson
The Northern Lights as seen in the Stevensville area.Beth Harper-Schurman
The Northern Lights as seen in the Plains area.Lisa Sickles
The Northern Lights as seen in the Plains area.Lisa Sickles
The Northern Lights as seen in the Plains area.Lisa Sickles
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next