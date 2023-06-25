PHOTOS: 2023 Missoula Marathon in pictures

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on the morning of Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Mark Messmer is the winner of the 2023 Missoula Marathon

Photo by: MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Melissa Rafferty/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Melissa Rafferty/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Melissa Rafferty/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Melissa Rafferty/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on the morning of June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on the morning of June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on the morning of June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on the morning of June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on the morning of June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News

The 2023 Missoula Marathon stepped off on the morning of June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News

Photo by: MTN News

Photo by: MTN News

Photo by: MTN News

Photo by: MTN News

Photo by: MTN News

Photo by: MTN News

Runners in the Missoula Marathon on Kona Ranch Road in Missoula on June 25, 2023.

Photo by: Monica Woodward