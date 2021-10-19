Watch
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: 75 year old MT firefighter still finding joy in her job

75-year old Dynah Geissal has learned a lot in more than 20-years of firefighting, and she's happy to share stories.

DynahGeissal1.jpg
Dynah Geissal on mop-up duty west of Three Forks on an early fire in JunePhoto by: Dennis Bragg photo
DynahGeissal2.jpg
Dynah Geissal may be the oldest female wildland firefighter in the U.S. and loves sharing the lessons she's learnedPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
DynahGeissal12.jpg
Dynah instructs young firefighters after a long weekend on the firelinesPhoto by: Frenchtown Fire Dept photo
DynahGeissal11.jpg
Dynah says she stays fight with running, and doing chores at her off the grid propertyPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
DynalGeissal10.jpg
Dynah has a collection of shirts and hats showing her service at fires all over the WestPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
DynahGeissal9.jpg
Dynah fills out vouchers back at fire camp, after another long day on the fire linesPhoto by: Frenchtown Fire Department photo
FrenchtownFDCalderFire.jpg
An example of the fires Dynah faces every summer, including work on the massive Calder Fire at Lake Tahoe, seen herePhoto by: Frenchtown Fire Dept photo
DynahGeissal8.jpg
The service of Dynah, and her fellow firefighters, acknowledged in cards and letters from residents at Lake TahoePhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
DynahGeissal7.jpg
Photo by: Dennis Bragg photos
DynahGeissal6.jpg
Photo by: Dennis Bragg photos
DynahGeissal5.jpg
Dynah shares stories and jokes with firefighters at the end of another long shiftPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos
DynahGeissal4.jpg
Dynah passes along mop up pointers to firefighter-in-training Seth BorherPhoto by: Dennis Bragg photos

PHOTOS: 75 year old MT firefighter still finding joy in her job

close-gallery
  • DynahGeissal1.jpg
  • DynahGeissal2.jpg
  • DynahGeissal12.jpg
  • DynahGeissal11.jpg
  • DynalGeissal10.jpg
  • DynahGeissal9.jpg
  • FrenchtownFDCalderFire.jpg
  • DynahGeissal8.jpg
  • DynahGeissal7.jpg
  • DynahGeissal6.jpg
  • DynahGeissal5.jpg
  • DynahGeissal4.jpg

Share

Dynah Geissal on mop-up duty west of Three Forks on an early fire in JuneDennis Bragg photo
Dynah Geissal may be the oldest female wildland firefighter in the U.S. and loves sharing the lessons she's learnedDennis Bragg photos
Dynah instructs young firefighters after a long weekend on the firelinesFrenchtown Fire Dept photo
Dynah says she stays fight with running, and doing chores at her off the grid propertyDennis Bragg photos
Dynah has a collection of shirts and hats showing her service at fires all over the WestDennis Bragg photos
Dynah fills out vouchers back at fire camp, after another long day on the fire linesFrenchtown Fire Department photo
An example of the fires Dynah faces every summer, including work on the massive Calder Fire at Lake Tahoe, seen hereFrenchtown Fire Dept photo
The service of Dynah, and her fellow firefighters, acknowledged in cards and letters from residents at Lake TahoeDennis Bragg photos
Dennis Bragg photos
Dennis Bragg photos
Dynah shares stories and jokes with firefighters at the end of another long shiftDennis Bragg photos
Dynah passes along mop up pointers to firefighter-in-training Seth BorherDennis Bragg photos
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next