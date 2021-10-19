PHOTOS: 75 year old MT firefighter still finding joy in her job

Share Facebook

Dynah Geissal on mop-up duty west of Three Forks on an early fire in June Dennis Bragg photo

Dynah Geissal may be the oldest female wildland firefighter in the U.S. and loves sharing the lessons she's learned Dennis Bragg photos

Dynah instructs young firefighters after a long weekend on the firelines Frenchtown Fire Dept photo

Dynah says she stays fight with running, and doing chores at her off the grid property Dennis Bragg photos

Dynah has a collection of shirts and hats showing her service at fires all over the West Dennis Bragg photos

Dynah fills out vouchers back at fire camp, after another long day on the fire lines Frenchtown Fire Department photo



An example of the fires Dynah faces every summer, including work on the massive Calder Fire at Lake Tahoe, seen here Frenchtown Fire Dept photo

The service of Dynah, and her fellow firefighters, acknowledged in cards and letters from residents at Lake Tahoe Dennis Bragg photos

Dennis Bragg photos

Dennis Bragg photos

Dynah shares stories and jokes with firefighters at the end of another long shift Dennis Bragg photos

Dynah passes along mop up pointers to firefighter-in-training Seth Borher Dennis Bragg photos

