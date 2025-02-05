Watch Now
PHOTOS: February Western Montana Snow

A winter storm dumped lots of snow across Western Montana on February 4 and February 5, 2025.

 Darby Snow.jpg Snow in DarbyPhoto by: Mic Jonaitis 476075225_1031945765627749_364113084483775597_n.jpg Flathead River Camera on Montana Highway 35Photo by: MDT Plains Snow.jpg 10” foothills on the east side of Plains.Photo by: Jessica Curry Plains Snow.jpg Snow in PolsonPhoto by: Janet Austin Swan Valley Snow.jpg Snow in the Swan Valley.Photo by: Alex Mock Wagnon Grantsdale Snow.jpg Snow in Grantsdale, south of Hamilton.Photo by: Kristie Vincent St. Ignatius Snow.jpg Snow in St. IgnatiusPhoto by: Marie Torosian Hamilton Snow.jpg Snow in Hamilton.Photo by: Jessica Edwards Bigfork Snow.jpg Snow in Bigfork.Photo by: Charity Baker Huson Snow.jpg Snow in the Six Mile area near Huson.Photo by: Amy Spackman Rock Creek Snow.jpg Snow in the Rock Creek area.Photo by: Debra Kelly Peltier Lost Horse Snow.jpg Snow in the Lost Horse area.Photo by: Becky Karnow-Hawkins Victor Snow.jpg Snow in Victor.Photo by: Tiffany Doyle Metcalf Darby Snow.jpg Snow in Darby.Photo by: Lori Anne Bellinger

