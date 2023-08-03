PHOTOS: Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire burning northwest of Seeley Lake on Aug. 2, 2023.
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News