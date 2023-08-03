PHOTOS: Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023. Andy Mepham/MTN News

Prev 1 / Ad Next