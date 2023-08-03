Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire burning northwest of Seeley Lake on Aug. 2, 2023.

Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Photo by: Andy Mepham/MTN News

PHOTOS: Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire

close-gallery
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire
  • Gov. Gianforte receives briefing, tour of Colt Fire

Share

Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Gov. Greg Gianforte received a briefing and took an aerial tour of the Colt Fire on Aug. 2, 2023.Andy Mepham/MTN News
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next