PHOTOS: July 7, 2022 Western Montana Weather

Cloud formation near Columbia Falls William Hanna

A cloud formation near the Glacier Range Riders stadium. Tara Howe

A cloud formation near sunset in the Darby area. Paula Nelson





A cloud formation in the Columbia Falls area. Teksu Rivera

A cloud formation near Potomac. Jayme Fairfield

Holly Moe

A cloud formation near Corvallis. Beth Green Swallow

Storm clouds in the Somers area. Annette Nevidomsky

A storm and cloud formation in Kalispell Scott Greenland

Storm clouds over Missoula. Lauren Godwin

Hail that fell in the Seeley Lake area Marc Joseph Cutler

A cloud formation in the Bigfork area. courtesy photo

Hail that fell in the Arlee area. Heidi Yates Schlieker

Charity Baker

