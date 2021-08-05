Photos: Marvin Camel reunited with his world title boxing belts

Share Facebook

Marvin Camel tears up as he is reunited with his IBF cruiserweight title belt at his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Camel had the belts stolen from him decades ago but after being found last winter, was reunited with them in his first time back in Montana in 25 years. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Members of the drum circle wait for the start of Marvin Camel's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Longtime friend of Marvin Camel, Tony Grant, shows his support for his friend at Camel's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel arrives at his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel, left, greets those who arrived to his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel, second from left, speaks with people at his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos of Marvin Camel during his boxing days greet those who attend his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

A drum circle performs at the beginning of Marvin Camel's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

A drum circle performs at the beginning of Marvin Camel's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel, center, with his sisters Patricia Kelly, left, and Helen Camel, right, listen to the drum circle during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

A drum circle performs at the beginning of Marvin Camel's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ken Camel, Marvin's brother, speaks during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ethan Wroblewski, left, presents Marvin Camel, right, his IBF cruiserweight title belt while Ken Camel, center, speaks during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ken Camel holds up the WBC cruiserweight title belt while Marvin Camel, left, listens during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Patricia Kelly, left, Marvin Camel's sister, listens while holding the IBF cruiserweight title belt during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Ken Camel shows off the designs he put in the WBC cruiserweight title belt while Marvin Camel listens during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel reacts to his brother Ken Camel putting his WBC cruiserweight belt back on his waist during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel, donning his WBC cruiserweight title belt, listens as the drum circle performs during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Spectators join in celebration as Marvin Camel dances with the drum circle during his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

A photo of Marvin Camel during his boxing days at his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel gives a speech at his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

From left to right, Marvin Camel's siblings in Helen Camel, Patricia Kelly and Ken Camel listen as Marvin gives a speech at his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Spectators listen as Marvin Camel gives a speech during his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel gives a speech at his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel, center, and his friends pose with his world championship boxing belts during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Brothers Eli, far left, and Ethan Wroblewski, far right, pose with Marvin Camel and his championship belts during Marvin's belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Marvin Camel signs autographs during his belt reunion ceremony at the Kwataqnuk Resort in Polson on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

