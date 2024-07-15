PHOTOS: Miller Peak Fire
The Miller Peak Fire was reported on July 14, 2024. The blaze is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula
The Miller Peak Fire, which was reported on July 14, 2024, is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an Evacuation Warning on July 14, 2024, due to the Miller Peak Fire burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula.
Bennett PetersonPhoto by: Tonya Robert Photo by: Melissa Rafferty