Watch Now
NewsPhoto Galleries

PHOTOS: Miller Peak Fire

The Miller Peak Fire was reported on July 14, 2024. The blaze is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula

Miller Peak Fire Photo by: Lisa Winn Miller Peak Fire Photo by: Lisa Winn Miller Peak Fire Lolo NF The Miller Peak Fire, which was reported on July 14, 2024, is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula.Photo by: Lolo National Forest Miller Peak Fire The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an Evacuation Warning on July 14, 2024, due to the Miller Peak Fire burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula.Photo by: Mark Thorsell/MTN News Smoke seen in Missoula County Photo by: Mark Thorsell Miller Peak Fire Photo by: Julie Lue Miller Peak Fire Photo by: 
Bennett Peterson
 Miller Peak Fire Photo by: Tonya Robert Miller Peak Fire Photo by: Melissa Rafferty

PHOTOS: Miller Peak Fire

close-gallery
  • Miller Peak Fire
  • Miller Peak Fire
  • Miller Peak Fire Lolo NF
  • Miller Peak Fire
  • Smoke seen in Missoula County
  • Miller Peak Fire
  • Miller Peak Fire
  • Miller Peak Fire
  • Miller Peak Fire

Share

Lisa Winn
Lisa Winn
The Miller Peak Fire, which was reported on July 14, 2024, is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula.Lolo National Forest
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an Evacuation Warning on July 14, 2024, due to the Miller Peak Fire burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula.Mark Thorsell/MTN News
Mark Thorsell
Julie Lue
Bennett Peterson
Tonya Robert
Melissa Rafferty
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next