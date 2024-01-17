Watch Now
PHOTOS: Structure fire on South 4th Street West in Missoula

Crews battled a structure fire on South Fourth Street West in Missoula on January 17, 2024.

South 4th Street West in Missoula Fire Crews battle a structure fire in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street West in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News South 4th Street West in Missoula Fire Crews battle a structure fire in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street West in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News South 4th Street West in Missoula Fire Crews battle a structure fire in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street West in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News South 4th Street West in Missoula Fire Crews battle a structure fire in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street West in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News MSO Fire 11724 Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News MSO Fire 11724 Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News MSO Fire 11724 Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News Missoula S 5th S W Fire Crews battling a structure fire in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Loren Mostad Missoula S 5th S W Fire Crews battling a structure fire in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Loren Mostad Missoula S 5th S W Fire Crews battling a structure fire in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Loren Mostad Missoula S 5th S W Fire Crews battling a structure fire in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Loren Mostad MSO 5th Street Fire A large plume of smoke can be seen from a structure fire burning in Missoula on January 17, 2024.Photo by: Emily Brown/MTN News

