PHOTOS: Western Montana's view of the solar eclipse

The solar eclipse began at 11:39 a.m. in Montana on April 8, 2024.

MSO Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in Missoula.Photo by: Katherine Porter MT Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen from Boulder, MT.Photo by: Dawn Pierce MT Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in St. Ignatius.Photo by: Caroline Roesch Missoula Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in MissoulaPhoto by: Derek Joseph/MTN News MT Eclipse Photo by: Alisha Potts MT Eclipse Photo by: Kimberly Cooney Lawrence  MT Eclipse Photo by: Dawn Bykonen  MT Eclipse Photo by: Rick Greytak Kalispell eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in KalispellPhoto by: Sarah Martin Pablo Eclipse Photo by: Rebecca Phillips MT eclipse Photo by: Alec Tripp MT Eclipse Photo by: Alora Booher Hot Springs Eclipse Photo by: Tootie Welker 3 Forks Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in Three ForksPhoto by: Elizabeth Bernhardt MT Eclipse Photo by: Destiny Kuhns Stevensville Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in StevensvillePhoto by: Dave Sonju Missoula Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in MissoulaPhoto by: Sam Gordon Corvallis Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in CorvallisPhoto by: Mike Nys Hamilton Eclipse The solar eclipse as seen in HamiltonPhoto by: Gaby Avery

The solar eclipse as seen in Missoula.Katherine Porter
The solar eclipse as seen from Boulder, MT.Dawn Pierce
The solar eclipse as seen in St. Ignatius.Caroline Roesch
The solar eclipse as seen in MissoulaDerek Joseph/MTN News
Alisha Potts
Kimberly Cooney Lawrence 
Dawn Bykonen 
Rick Greytak
The solar eclipse as seen in KalispellSarah Martin
Rebecca Phillips
Alec Tripp
Alora Booher
Tootie Welker
The solar eclipse as seen in Three ForksElizabeth Bernhardt
Destiny Kuhns
The solar eclipse as seen in StevensvilleDave Sonju
The solar eclipse as seen in MissoulaSam Gordon
The solar eclipse as seen in CorvallisMike Nys
The solar eclipse as seen in HamiltonGaby Avery
