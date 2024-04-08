PHOTOS: Western Montana's view of the solar eclipse
The solar eclipse began at 11:39 a.m. in Montana on April 8, 2024.
The solar eclipse as seen in Missoula.Photo by: Katherine Porter The solar eclipse as seen from Boulder, MT.Photo by: Dawn Pierce The solar eclipse as seen in St. Ignatius.Photo by: Caroline Roesch The solar eclipse as seen in MissoulaPhoto by: Derek Joseph/MTN News Photo by: Alisha Potts Photo by: Kimberly Cooney Lawrence Photo by: Dawn Bykonen Photo by: Rick Greytak The solar eclipse as seen in KalispellPhoto by: Sarah Martin Photo by: Rebecca Phillips Photo by: Alec Tripp Photo by: Alora Booher Photo by: Tootie Welker The solar eclipse as seen in Three ForksPhoto by: Elizabeth Bernhardt Photo by: Destiny Kuhns The solar eclipse as seen in StevensvillePhoto by: Dave Sonju The solar eclipse as seen in MissoulaPhoto by: Sam Gordon The solar eclipse as seen in CorvallisPhoto by: Mike Nys The solar eclipse as seen in HamiltonPhoto by: Gaby Avery