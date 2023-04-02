Photos: Sanders County Train Derailment
Several train cars derailed and landed in the river on April 2. 2023, across from Quinn's Hot Springs, west of Paradise in Sanders County.
Several train cars have derailed across from Quinn's Hot Springs west of the town of ParadisePhoto by: Dedra Bradley