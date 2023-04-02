Photos: Sanders County Train Derailment

Watch Now
Several train cars derailed and landed in the river on April 2. 2023, across from Quinn's Hot Springs, west of Paradise in Sanders County.

Paradise Train Derailment Several train cars have derailed across from Quinn's Hot Springs west of the town of Paradise Photo by: Dedra Bradley

Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County. Photo by: Dedra Bradley

Several train cars have derailed across from Quinn's Hot Springs west of the town of ParadiseDedra Bradley
Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County. Dedra Bradley
Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.Dedra Bradley
Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.Dedra Bradley
Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.Dedra Bradley
Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.Dedra Bradley
Several train cars derailed on April 2, 2023, and ended up in the river west of Paradise in Sanders County.Dedra Bradley
