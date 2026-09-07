Police: Kalispell man arrested following 'officer-involved shooting'

A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday night in Kalispell following what authorities called an "officer-involved shooting."

Kalispell police responded around 9 p.m. to a call of a disorderly man near the intersection of Highway 93 North and Reserve Drive.

Police said in a news release the man, identified as Quinn Heath of Kalispell, was acting aggressive, and police confronted him.

The news release did not say whether Heath was struck by any bullets shot by officers, but it did not say whether he required medical attention.

Quinn was arrested and is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on suspicion of assault on a peace officer.

Flathead County sheriff's deputies are also investigating.

Police will release further information later, according to the release.