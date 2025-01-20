Montana congressional delegation, governor react to swearing in of President Trump

Donald J. Trump officially became the 47th President of the United States on Monday as he was sworn in inside the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Every member of Montana’s congressional delegation is a Republican, and all are supporters of President Trump.

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address

“It’s a new day in America. The American people have had enough of unaffordable prices, an out-of-control border and weakness on the world stage,” said U.S Senator State Daines. “I’m excited to work with President Trump to restore America’s greatness.”

Newley-elected Republican U.S. Senator Tim Sheehy also commented on the day’s events.

“It’s a new day in America. It was an honor to witness President Trump’s historic return to office, and I am ready to work with President Trump, Vice President Vance, and their new administration to put America First and restore common sense in Washington, D.C. Let’s get to work!”

Montana Western District Representative Ryan Zinke shared his thoughts about Monday’s swearing in on social media.

"Congratulations and welcome back President Donald J. Trump! It was an honor to serve in your first cabinet as interior secretary and I remain just as committed today as I was then to working with you in congress to deliver historic wins and usher in a new golden era of peace and prosperity for Montana and the American people."

“Today will go down in history as the first day of the rest of the American Experiment,” Freshman Rep. Troy Downing stated. "In November, voters gave Donald Trump a clear mandate to get our economy back on track, secure our border, restore international order, and return to societal normalcy. For too long, Democrat governance has impeded these ends. Not anymore. I stand beside my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate ready to work with this Administration to Make America Great Again.”

A historic day for America. Congratulations, Mr. President!



Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte also attended Monday’s ceremonies.

“Susan and I are honored to attend President Trump’s inauguration and join the nation in celebrating the start of a new era for our country,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The great American comeback begins today with President Trump at the helm. Montana looks forward to the next four years as we work with President Trump to restore safety, strength, and prosperity to our United States.”

The governor and first lady — who joined nearly two dozen governors to view the ceremony from Emancipation Hall in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center — are scheduled to attend President Donald J. Trump’s Inaugural Liberty Ball this evening.