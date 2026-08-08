POLSON, MT — Polson broke ground on its first ice arena Friday, marking a milestone years in the making for the Mission Valley community.

Watch the full video below:

Polson breaks ground on first ice arena, bringing new recreation to Mission Valley

The Mission Valley Ice Arena Association has spent decades raising funds for the project. With nearly $5 million raised, the association secured a $1.35 million grant from the Department of Commerce — the final push needed to move the project forward.

Carmine Margo, a board member with Mission Valley Ice Arena, said the groundbreaking is the result of years of work by volunteers and donors.

"It's all thanks to many local generous donors who were able to get us to a point where we can prove to the Department of Commerce that we have a worthy project."

Margo said the arena will benefit the community and athletes who currently travel out of town during the winter months.

"There's not much to do in those long, dark winter days, and this is going to fulfill that hope."

The association still needs to raise additional funds to fully finance the project. Margo said they hope to open the arena in 2028.

"Part of that hasn't sunk in until we open our doors and see people of all ages, all ethnicities, all backgrounds come together and make memories."

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