POLSON, MT — The Lake County Fairgrounds will be packed this Fourth of July as the Polson Chamber of Commerce prepares to host its annual fireworks show and celebration — made possible by more than $30,000 raised from local businesses and community donations.

(WATCH: Polson community raises over $30,000 for annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration)

Polson community raises over $30,000 for annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration

Richard Bennett, a board member with the Polson Chamber of Commerce, said the organization fundraises each year to bring free festivities to all of Lake County.

"The entire community has just been pouring out, to be able to help this event come off," Bennett said.

The celebration includes live music, a Saturday parade and fireworks. With this being the first year at the Lake County Fairgrounds, doors open at 6:00 pm.

"From a fundraising perspective, we're a small community and raising over $30,000 is always a challenge," Bennett said.

"This is really the kickoff to our big summer events that we have," Bennett said.

Along with the festivities, safety is a priority. Polson Fire Chief Kevin Straub and other organizations are working together to keep the community safe during one of their busiest holidays.

"We have several thousand people that will come to enjoy the show so we put those folks around so we can respond quickly," Straub said.

Straub said the most common issue each Fourth of July is improper fireworks disposal.

"A lot of people dispose of their fireworks in the trash can and it starts a fire so please drown out your fireworks before disposing of them," Straub said.

Despite the challenges, both organizations say they look forward to seeing the community come together each year.

"I really love seeing the families, I love seeing the kids, my family and I really love Fourth of July so I love seeing that," Straub said.

The Polson Chamber of Commerce said the event would not be possible without the support of generous donors throughout the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

