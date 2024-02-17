Polson residents polar plunge for Special Olympics

POLSON — The city of Polson hosted its annual polar plunge Saturday to benefit Special Olympics Montana.

The participants took turns jumping into a pool filled with ice next to Flathead Lake on a 20-degree day.

The plunge’s organizer Chance Peasley said the community helped both Polson and Special Olympics Montana reach their fundraising goal with their generous donations.

“So 60 percent of the funds raised will go to the local athletes 40 percent goes to the actual Special Olympics of Montana and that 40 percent just helps support them so they can put on the games and do that so these events help them out a bunch and they’re supportive in anything that we need they are there to help out we have people that came from Missoula and Helena today to help out with the Special Olympics as well.”

The funds raised at this event will help pay for equipment and other things needed to make the Special Olympics possible for the local athletes in Polson.

The next Special Olympics polar plunge is coming to Missoula next week for the Griz Dip Plunge.