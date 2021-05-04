Whitefish Community Foundation kicks off "day of giving" event

The Whitefish Community Foundation (WCF) kicked off its Day of Giving fundraiser Tuesday morning and more than 90 nonprofits that were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic will be asking for critical funding.

A total of 92 nonprofits are signed up for this year's event and with every $2,000 raised, they will be matched with $1,000.

The Day of Giving event started last year during the height of the pandemic as the Foundation wanted to give nonprofits extra support during the difficult times.

“It helps them not have to generate another campaign or fundraiser event and when everything is still fairly locked down as far as events go, this was a great way for them to make some quick revenue," said Whitefish Community Foundation president Linda Engh-Grady.

Last year's event was virtual and it was a time crunch to make sure the nonprofits in the Flathead Valley were able to still help those in need,

“Last year we had 78 charities participate [for the] first time and we really had no idea what to expect,” said Engh-Grady.

But that hard work in such a short time paid off for the nonprofits throughout Flathead Valley and Eureka.

“We threw the campaign together very quickly. In response to COVID, but we were pleasantly surprised. We raised over $560,000 for the 78 charities,” WCF program and outreach officer Lynette Donaldson told MTN News.

The event will continue until Wednesday at noon, and WCF says this is a great way to remind the nonprofits and community of their available programs.

“We have a visible presence and that we remind everyone to come out and give,” said Donaldson.

You can find more information or even donate here. WCF also has drop off locations at Glacier Bank, First Interstate Bank and Park Side Credit Union locations.

