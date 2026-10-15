Protestors gather outside President Trump's rally in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Kalispell resident Danielle Tuhy was one of dozens of protesters outside of Majestic Valley Arena Wednesday night, exercising their First Amendment rights to speak out against President Trump's visit to Kalispell.

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Protesters rally in Kalispell during President Trump's Montana visit

“I think it’s great for us to be able to stand up for the country and for all the people in red states that don’t agree with what’s going on,” said Tuhy.

Protesters started showing up outside the parking area around 3 p.m., including Creston Resident Jan McCann.

“I wanted to be here because I wanted to make sure that everybody knows that there are democrats here in the Flathead Valley and in Montana and that this state is not all pro Trump,” said McCann.

The protesters eventually moved across the street from the arena right off Highway 93 hoping to grab President Trump's attention.

MaryBeth Mataya was visiting Montana from Wisconsin when she found out President Trump would be in Kalispell.

“We want to stand for compassion and democracy and the Constitution and human kindness, and that isn’t what seems to be happening from this administration, so we need to let them know a new direction is what we need,” said Mataya.

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