1 person dies, four hurt in Ravalli County crash

Posted at 9:40 AM, Sep 08, 2021
STEVENSVILLE — A woman died and three other people were hurt in a Tuesday evening crash near Stevensville.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Eastside Highway and El Capitan Loop.

The driver was headed north on Eastside Highway and became distracted, according to MHP. The driver over-corrected and went off the road into a burrow pit and then rolled over.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from St. Ignatius was partially ejected from the vehicle and later died at a Missoula hospital.

An 8-year-old was also taken to the hospital after being ejected from the vehicle. A 10-year-old and seven-year-old were transported to a Missoula hospital following the crash.

