Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

16-year-old driver dies in Bitterroot Valley crash

Fatal Corvallis Crash Map
MTN News
Fatal Corvallis Crash Map
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 11:53:23-04

MISSOULA - A teenager died in a Wednesday night one-vehicle crash in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident that happened in the 1600 block of Mountain View Orchard Road in Corvallis shortly after 10:45 p.m.

The 16-year-old driver from Pinesdale died and a 15-year-old girl from Corvallis was injured in the one-vehicle crash.

According to MHP, the victim was headed south on Mountain View Orchard Road when he missed a 90-degree turn.

The Nissan Maxima went through a fence, rolled down a hillside and then flipped over onto its roof.

Speed is suspected to have played a role in the crash, which the MHP is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!