16-year-old driver dies in Bitterroot Valley crash

MISSOULA - A teenager died in a Wednesday night one-vehicle crash in Ravalli County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident that happened in the 1600 block of Mountain View Orchard Road in Corvallis shortly after 10:45 p.m.

The 16-year-old driver from Pinesdale died and a 15-year-old girl from Corvallis was injured in the one-vehicle crash.

According to MHP, the victim was headed south on Mountain View Orchard Road when he missed a 90-degree turn.

The Nissan Maxima went through a fence, rolled down a hillside and then flipped over onto its roof.

Speed is suspected to have played a role in the crash, which the MHP is continuing to investigate.