Airplane collides with fence while preparing to leave Stevensville Airport

STEVENSVILLE — Officials are investigating an airplane taxiing accident at the Stevensville Airport on Sunday morning.

The plane was preparing to leave when it collided with a fence, according to Brian Germane, the airport's manager.

The aircraft was never airborne.

Officials are investigating a possible mechanical failure, but cannot verify the cause of the accident just yet.

No one was injured in the collision.

Airport staff and Stevensville Police Chief John Boe were on scene.

The Stevensville Airport operated as usual on Sunday.

We will update you with any new information.